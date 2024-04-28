READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading police are turning to the public for help as they search for a driver who hit a 10-year-old riding a bike and kept going, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of a kid on a bicycle struck at the intersection of Washington and High streets on Friday night, according to Reading police.

The vehicle is described as a white Chevy SUV that fled north on High Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-944-1212.

