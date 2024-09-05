READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Reading are looking for an individual in connection with a home break-in.

Authorities said the suspect broke into a home on Walkers Brook Drive on Saturday evening.

They believe the person was targeting specific items, leaving other valuables behind.

Anyone with information on this incident or who recognizes the individual is asked to call Reading police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)