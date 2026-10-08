READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking a 22-year-old in connection with the death of a woman in Reading.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Reading Police Chief David J. Clark confirmed the investigation into an apparent homicide

The investigation was centered at a location on Center Ave, where a woman was found dead around 12:30 a.m. with an apparent gunshot wound.

“At approximately 12:38 a.m. Reading Police received a 911 call that the body of a 49-year-old female had been located inside a Center Avenue home,” officials said in a statement. “When police arrived on scene they located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.”

Police are seeking the victim’s 22-year-old son, Ryan Hanafin, in connection with the death. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall.

They are also seeking his vehicle, a 2010 Black Dodge Charger with Massachusetts license plate 2PSY15.

Members of the public who see Hanafin or his vehicle are advised not to approach and are asked to call 911.

–WATCH: DA Marian Ryan releases details on murder investigation–

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