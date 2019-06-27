READING, MASS. (WHDH) - The Reading police station was evacuated after someone brought in an explosive device for disposal on Thursday.

The person turning in the device did not realize that it was a potentially live explosive, prompting police officers to evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution, according to Reading police.

A bomb squad responding to the scene took possession of a 60mm training mortar round, which has the potential to explode and cause injury.

Reading police say 911 calls will be answered by surrounding towns.

Their dispatch center has been relocated and Reading police are in the process of getting their business line up and running.

Reading police are reminding people not to bring any suspicious items to the station but instead call police and officer will come to you.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)