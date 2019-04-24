Reading police to increase patrols after report of suspicious man following girl home from school

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Reading are upping patrols near an elementary school in the town as they investigate a report of a suspicious man who followed a girl home from school on Tuesday afternoon.

Joshua Eaton Elementary School Principal LisaMarie Ippolito said in a letter to parents that a student walking home from school “felt as though she was being followed by an adult male.”

The parent of the student involved immediately reported the incident to the Reading Police Department, according to Ippolito.

Ippolito said the student is safe and that the stranger did not approach her but followed behind.

In an abundance of caution, the Reading Police Department plans to assign extra patrols around the school during dismissal.

Parents are being urged to speak with their children about “safety with strangers.”

Reading police are investigating the report.

