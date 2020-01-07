Reading police track down missing man with dementia

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Reading have found a man with dementia who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Mark McInerney, 57, was seen in the area of Village Street and Walkers Brook Drive before he was reported missing shortly before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Reading Police Department.

McInerney was tracked down a short while later. He is said to be safe.

No additional information was immediately available.

