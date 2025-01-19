READING, MASS. (WHDH) - For a group of Massachusetts students, Legos are much more than just a toy.

A robotics team from Reading has been crushing the competition and is heading to the world championships after winning the state-level competition that required them to build robots using Lego bricks.

The team, called the Oceanic Otters, created a prototype device that would clear trash from the ocean.

Reading Code Wiz Director Sandeep Alluri said, “These guys came up with a secret project and these are the prototypes that they’ve been working on … and they actually program it in such a way that it sucks in the trash.”

The group includes STEM students between 3rd and 5th grade studying at Code Wiz, a coding and robotics school in Reading.

The team plans on modifying their robot before the big competition, which is being held in Houston in April.

