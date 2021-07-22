READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A fund has been set up to help the residents displaced by a flood at an apartment complex in Reading.

The electrical system was destroyed in General Washington Apartments on Main Street last week and the property owner has put up 20 residents in a nearby hotel until the end of the month.

However, the repairs to the building are expected to last at least 90 days.

In response, Town Manager Bob Lelacheur set up a partnership with Reading Cooperative Bank, and the two created a way for the community to come together and help their own.

“On our website, on Reading Co-op’s website, there’s three different ways to give. The checks should be directed to the Reading Co-op,” he explained. “This is a way for the community to come together much like a family might squabble until there’s an outside threat and then you come together. Because in the past our residents have been great and taking care of situations like this.”

Lelacheur said those wishing to help do not have to have an account with the bank to donate.

For more information, click here.

