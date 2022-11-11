READING, MASS. (WHDH) - The Reading Memorial High School track was dedicated to longtime track coach, former teacher, and Vietnam veteran Hal Croft on Friday.

As he addressed those gathered at the ceremony, the town’s most decorated Marine spoke of his time serving in Vietnam and the importance of providing services to veterans after they return home.

In addition to being an English teacher at the school for more than 30 years, Croft was also the school’s boys track coach, leading the team to 29 undefeated seasons.

The ceremony also featured the dedication of a new Vietnam Veterans Memorial, honoring those from the town who served in the conflict — including 7 graduates who were killed.

