Reading under boil water order after E. coli found in sample

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Reading lined up to get bottled water after the detection of E. coli in a water sample prompted a boil water order.

The Reading Water Department collecting routine samples at 10 locations throughout the town Thursday found one sample from 295 Salem St. had tested positive for E. coli.

The Town of Reading released a statement urging residents to “boil water for at least one minute or use bottled water. You may cool the boiled water before using it. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, food preparation, pets, brushing teeth and washing dishes until further notice.”

Town officials handed out bottled water Sunday, an act resident Pat Bassermann appreciated.

“I’ve got three kids so having to boil water is inconvenient but it’s nice that they hand out water,” he said.

Reading Public Schools opened Monday morning with bottled water for students and staff.

Bacteria contamination can happen when there’s a lot of rain and increased run-off gets into the source of drinking water.

Drinking water contaminated with E. coli can cause symptoms including stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting, especially in infants, young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

Consumer information on boil orders and frequently asked questions can be found on the MassDEP website.

For more information, residents can contact the Reading Water Operations Center at 781-942-6663 or check the town website for updates.

