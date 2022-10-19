READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Businesses along Main Street in Reading have been evacuated after a possible power surge.

The entire area is sealed off and traffic is being diverted as crews work the scene near Reading Square. 7NEWS has been told that a power surge likely began at one business then spread down the street to several others. Power has since been cut to much of the area.

People inside some of the businesses in the area described hearing a “thud” before the power went out.

“All of a sudden, I heard a big ‘thud,'” said Josh Latham, who evacuated one of the affected buildings. “Probably within about 10 seconds, my power cord started smoking, started flashing a little bit, then just died out.”

He added that he smelled “some pretty bad smoke smells,” heard the condenser working quickly and saw the lights flicker. He called the fire department, who responded quickly and told them to evacuate the building. He said he had been standing outside for about an hour.

No injuries have been reported as firefighters go door to door to ensure no one was still inside any of these local businesses.

Breaking: businesses in Reading on Main Street have been evacuated after possible power surge #7News pic.twitter.com/TdP7sX22Ti — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 19, 2022

