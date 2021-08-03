BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of fans packed the Fenway area Tuesday as Guns N’ Roses played the first show at Fenway Park since the pandemic began, and concert-goers and merchants said they were ready for a good time.

Those who bought or got their hands on tickets said they aren’t worried about the Delta COVID variant or rising case numbers, but were happy to see the show.

“The first time in Fenway for a concert after the pandemic, so we’re ready to rock and roll,” said fan Vinny Almeida. “Guns N’ Roses, let’s go!”

Landsdowne Pub operations director Matt Casey said the crowds, laughter, and noises are music to his ears.

“I haven’t seen people this happy in a long time. Obviously it started with baseball opening back up, and then all the restrictions being lifted. And this is just another level,” Casey said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)