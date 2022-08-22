BOSTON (WHDH) - Opening ceremonies were held for a new performing arts center right by Fenway Park.

What was once a parking lot at 2 Lansdowne Street is now the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a venue that its creators say seats 5,000 people and offers a state-of-the-art acoustic and visual experience.

“This could become the iconic, best place for music in our country,” said Boston Red Sox Chairman, Tom Werner. “The acoustics, the technology, this really will become a place that people not only in New England, but all around the world will come to visit.”

MGM Resorts said the opening of the hall created 1,200 jobs and that it will generate tens of millions of dollars for nearby restaurants and shops.

Over the next month, the venue will feature acts such as Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton and Lil Nas X.

Some also hope the venue will encourage local kids to follow their own musical ambitions.

“It will encourage generations of future artists to pursue their passion for music and give them a positive outlet to explore and build their artistic abilities,” said singer, Michelle Brooks-Thompson.

Next up for the venue is a local act of sorts. Godsmack, which got its start in Lawrence, will play at the music hall on Saturday, Aug. 27.

