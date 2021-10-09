BOSTON (WHDH) - For thousands of racers, the 125th Boston Marathon might be 18 months late but is still an incredible race they’re thrilled to run.

The marathon was canceled in 2020 and delayed earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is set to take place this Monday with 20,000 runners making the journey from Hopkinton to Boston. Many spent Saturday visiting the finish line on Boylston Street and picking up their bibs at the Hynes Convention Center before the race, soaking in the atmosphere.

“It’s beautiful, I love it. It’s a dream come true!” said runner Adriana Pantaleo.

“This is just a race of honor and patriotism, and I can’t describe what it means to be here, especially with my friends,” said runner Tamara Fecker. “It’s amazing, it’s beautiful.”

