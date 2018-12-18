NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - “Real Housewives” star Bethenny Frankel recently spent two days at Newton-Wellesley Hospital after have an allergic reaction to fish.

The American television personality shared with her fans Monday night that she spent two days in the emergency room and the intensive care unit due to a rare allergic reaction.

Frankel explained that she ate some soup before she became itchy and fell unconscious for 15 minutes.

Doctors allegedly told her that if she waited five more minutes, she would have died.

Frankel credited a call to 911 and an EPI pen for saving her life.

She is now looking to donate new mattresses to the hospital.

I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn’t talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I’ll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) December 18, 2018