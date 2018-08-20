MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WHDH) — Fans of “The Simpsons” can now see a real-life version of a convenience store from the show.

Kwik-E-Mart, which opened in Myrtle Beach Friday has memorabilia, food, drinks and one-of-a-kind items from “The Simpsons.”

The entertainment company that brought Kwik-E-Mart to South Carolina says the first family to walk through the doors left a memorable mark.

“A 64-year-old grandmother, her son and daughter-in-law and then three children,” Mark Cornell of Simex-Iwerks Entertainment described the customers. “They were all sort of arguing about who were stronger fans. But to see three generations walk through the door that all love ‘The Simpsons,’ well how can you say that about anything else?”

This is the first full-service Kwik-E-Mart store in the world.

The Aztec Theatre, another place from the show, is expected to open right next door later this year.

