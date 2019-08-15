Reality TV star Jesse James’ dog found safe in Newport, RI

NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - Reality TV star Jesse James says his missing dog that he was offering $5,000 to find has been located by police in Newport, Rhode Island after almost a month.

In a post on Instagram Wednesday night, the “Monster Garage” host said Coco was found safe and sound by Newport police.

“THEY FOUND HER!!!!!!!!!!,” the post read. “The Amazing officers at Newport PD Found COCO!!! I guess she snuck into a small room in a vacant house in the neighborhood and could not get out. SHES BEEN IN THERE A MONTH!!”

James said he was booking a flight to Rhode Island to retrieve his beloved pet.

