Reality TV star Jesse James’ dog found safe in Newport, RI

NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - Reality TV star Jesse James says his missing dog that he was offering $5,000 to find has been located by police in Newport, Rhode Island after almost a month.
In a post on Instagram Wednesday night, the “Monster Garage” host said Coco was found safe and sound by Newport police.
“THEY FOUND HER!!!!!!!!!!,” the post read. “The Amazing officers at Newport PD Found COCO!!! I guess she snuck into a small room in a vacant house in the neighborhood and could not get out. SHES BEEN IN THERE A MONTH!!”
James said he was booking a flight to Rhode Island to retrieve his beloved pet.
THEY FOUND HER!!!!!!!!!! The Amazing officers at Newport PD Found COCO!!! I guess she fell through a low basement window down 6 feet in a narrow window well. In a vacant house in the neighborhood and could not get out. SHES BEEN IN THERE A MONTH!! I just got the call from Dispatcher Andrea Stout that the home owner came back and found her stuck inside. Officer Mathew Sardinha(pictured) is on the way to Newport Animal Hospital with her now. I’m just Blown Away. I’ve been praying so hard to find her. God really does Answer prayers!! I just have to say thank you so everyone that posted and posted and tagged and reposted and those who searched and put up flyers. You guys made the difference! I am so thankful that you all did this!! Booking my flight to Rhode Island Now to get my little Coco.. Thank You Thank You! #jessejames
