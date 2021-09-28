BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica High School assistant varsity football coach shocked his girlfriend by popping the question right after his team won their game against Westford Academy earlier this month.

Billy Waters says he was nervous all day leading up to the big moment when he would ask Meghan Jensen to marry him.

“I had the ring legit in my pants pocket all day long at school. I kept looking at it,” he recalled. “I was showing some of my close friend teachers that I was gonna ask her tonight if we won, emphasis IF we won.”

The team ended up winning the game 22 to 14, meaning it was time for Waters to ask the question.

“I turned around, I looked at the stands like, ‘Isn’t this awesome?'” Jensen said following the team’s win, “and as I turned back around to look at him, he was down on one knee.”

Waters added, “It was a really, really beautiful moment to share on the football field with someone I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

Everyone at the game started cheering for the couple, which Waters said made the moment even more special.

In addition to looking forward to their marriage, Waters and Jensen are also set to welcome their first child in February — a baby girl.

