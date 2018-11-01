‘Really close’: Massachusetts’ first recreational pot sales expected to begin this month

BOSTON (WHDH) - The head of the Cannabis Control Commission said Thursday that recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts are expected to begin this month.

Commission chairman Steve Hoffman says sales will likely begin before the next commission meeting on Nov. 29 at three approved retail locations, including Cultivate Holdings in Leicester, New England Treatment Access in Northampton and Pharmacannis Massachusetts in Wareham.

“I’m still staying away from a specific date forecast but before the next meeting we expect to issue commencement of operation certificates,” he told reporters.

Before the commission grants the certificates, Hoffman says inventory needs to be put into metric and physical inspections must be conducted.

“They’re pretty straightforward steps. They’re in the process,” he said. “We’ve been working with the licensees in terms of getting them trained in metric and helping them get their product inventory into metric. So, we’re getting really close.”

Cultivate Holdings and New England Treatment Access had already been granted licenses by the commission to sell recreational marijuana, while Pharmacannis Massachusetts was approved Thursday.

Gibby’s Garden in Uxbridge, which has a provisional license for a micro-business cultivation and product manufacturing, is still awaiting a full-time retail license.

Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana for adults in November 2016, but sales have been held back for nearly two years because state law requires that all cannabis products be tested for any possible contaminants before they are sold.

CDX Analytics, of Salem, and MCR Labs, of Framingham, have since been approved as independent testing locations.

