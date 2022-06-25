BOSTON (WHDH) - After the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, activists said they fear the argument behind that ruling could lead to the court also overturning rulings allowing marriage equality and contraception protection.

In the opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito said the court’s decision should not apply to any other areas. But in a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should reconsider other rulings, arguing they are not protected by the due process clause of the 14th Amendment that the court just ruled does not allow the right to an abortion.

Thomas specifically called for the court to take up settled decisions allowing same-sex marriage, gay sex and the ability to get contraceptives.

“The analysis Justice Alito spelled out to explain why the right to choose is not protected could also explain why same-sex marriage is not protected, or the right for couples to make decisions about contraception,” said legal historian Lawrence Friedman.

“This is really dangerous territory, a dangerous path to be set down,” said activist Alyssa Montaleano. “Now that it’s happened you have to keep looking to the future, you know that they’re not going to stop here.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)