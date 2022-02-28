STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are urging motorists to clear snow off their cars after a large sheet of ice flew off the top of a tractor-trailer and slammed through the windshield of a vehicle traveling on Interstate 93 in Stoneham on Monday morning.

A New Hampshire couple was driving on the highway in the area of Montvale Avenue when the ice broke loose and crashed into their vehicle.

“It was awful. Frightening, really frightening,” Ann-Marie O’Neill said. “There were a lot of pieces and one of those pieces smashed into us. There was nothing we could do to avoid it.”

O’Neill and her husband were not injured but they were left covered in tiny shards of glass.

“It’s ridiculous they don’t clean their trucks,” O’Neill’s husband added. “That was a major chunk of snow and ice.”

The vehicle was towed from the scene and taken for a windshield replacement.

Clear the snow off your car: Mass State Police assisting a N.H. couple after ice from an 18 wheeler slams through their SUV this morning #7News pic.twitter.com/mADGXDSCM9 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 28, 2022

New Hampshire couple counting their blessings after harrowing moment on 93 when a huge chunk of ice came cascading off a tracker trailer truck and slammed through their windshield #7News pic.twitter.com/eCAYoaHmCl — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 28, 2022

