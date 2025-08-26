BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of a Dorchester neighborhood were left shaken after a woman was mauled by a dog Monday.

Boston police said they rushed to the scene on Howe Terrace and found the dog attacking the woman.

First responders said they could not help the woman immediately because of the aggressive dog, and when they attempted to distract the animal, it began attacking them.

Two officers opened fire, killing the dog.

People living nearby said they heard about 10 gunshots.

“My oldest called me and told me he heard some gunshots,” said Michel Delacruz, a nearby neighbor. “I have four kids in my house so even to think about it is really scary.”

Delacruz’s children were home when the attack happened; she said they called her in a panic.

The woman who was attacked bas rushed to a local hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries. She is expected to survive.

“It’s really scary,” Delacruz said. “Like, I’m really trying to maybe move or find something else to live in, because this shouldn’t happen. It’s really sad and really scary.”

