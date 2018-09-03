Realtor in court on charges of leaving girls in hot car

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A 38-year-old Connecticut real estate agent faces a judge after being charged with leaving his young daughters in a hot car for about 20 minutes as he showed a listing.

Karl Luberda is due in Bristol Superior Court Tuesday after being charged last month.

Southington police responding to a witness report found the girls, ages 18 months and 4 years, in a locked car with the windows up on an 84-degree day.

Police say they were in the car for about 20 minutes.

The girls were taken home by their mother.

Luberda is charged with two counts each of risk of injury to a minor and leaving a child under 12 years old unsupervised. No attorney was listed in court records.