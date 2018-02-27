MANVEL, TX (WHDH) — A realtor in Texas is doing what he can to make sure people aren’t scared of buying a certain home in Manvel.

Ellis Young said it’s stuck on the market and he’s trying to get creative to make the sale.

He added the words “not haunted” to the sale sign.

The joke has received mixed reviews, so he took it down.

However, he said he won’t stop using catchy signs.

“You can’t do it the same old way. You’ve got to spice it up. You’ve got to look different. You’ve got to keep it fun,” Young explained.

The realtor has replaced the “not haunted” sign with a “gluten-free home” sign.

