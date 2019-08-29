Recall issued for nearly 30K glass cooktops that can turn on by themselves

(WHDH) — Whirlpool Corporation is recalling nearly 30,000 glass cooktops due to surface elements that can turn on by themselves, posing burn and fire hazards, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall includes Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and JennAir brand cooktops that were sold in-store and online at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy. and other improvement stores from March 2017 through August 2019. They ranged in price from $1,150-$2,500.

Consumers are being urged to immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop.

Whirlpool says it has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves, resulting in heat damage to nearby items, items catching on fire, and burn injuries.

The following items are impacted by the recall:

Model Numbers Radiant Model Numbers Begin With: KCES950HSS KCES950HBL KCES956HSS KCES956HBL WCE97US0HS WCE97US0HB WCE97US6HS WCE97US6HB JEC4430HS JEC4430HB JEC4536HS JEC4536HB JEC4424HB Downdraft Radiant Model Numbers Begin With: JED4430GB JED4536GB JED4430GS JED4536GS

