BOSTON (WHDH) - One week after graduating from Berklee College of Music, singer Kieran Rhodes will take the stage at Boston Calling this weekend.

Rhodes will perform with his band at the music festival Friday afternoon before he moves to Los Angeles. He said it feels like the perfect farewell to Boston.

“It’s like a really full circle moment because I’ve been at Berklee for seven, eight semesters, and I’m leaving Boston and just as I’m leaving, I’m doing this little thing quick before I get out of here. It’s very special,” Rhodes said.

He said he hopes his first festival set will be a memorable one.

“I just can’t wait to play with my band. We’ve just been dying to get up on stage and play this set. Just can’t wait to do it,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes also plans to catch some of the other acts, like Friday night’s headliner, Ed Sheeran.

“I’m definitely going to see Ed because because he’s amazing. So I will definitely see his set,” Rhodes said.

Other artists performing at the Harvard Athletic Complex on Friday include Cannons, Young the Giant, and Luke Hemmings. On Saturday, d4vd, Tyler Childers, and Paper Lady are part of the lineup. Sunday will bring shows by Megan Thee Stallion, The Killers, Hozier, Royel Otis, and Alvvays.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)