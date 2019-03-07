Recent events prompt city officials to look for ways to beef up nightclub security

BOSTON (WHDH) - Following two high-profile kidnappings, Boston’s city officials are looking to beef up security.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross and other city leaders will be coming together next week along with bar and restaurant owners to discuss best practices for keeping people safe when they head out for the night.

“When everyone is working together, you have better safety for everyone,” Gross said.

The meeting comes in the wake of the disappearances of two Boston women.

Olivia Ambrose, 23, was kidnapped from Hennesy’s Bar in Fanuiel Hall and later found alive in the suspect’s apartment in Charlestown.

Jassy Correia, 23, was similarly taken while leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Downtown Boston. She was found dead days later.

Police say that Venu’s policy of taking photos of their occupants ID cards helped investigators to track down a suspect.

“It has proved very beneficial to this case,” Gross said. “I don’t know how far we would have gotten with just surveillance from a private sector camera as opposed to an actual license.”

Mayor Walsh said this meeting should bring businesses together as they help share best practices to ensure everyone has a safe night out in Boston.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

