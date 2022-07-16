WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown Police are reminding residents to keep their doors and windows locked after two homes were broken into while those living there were still inside.

Both break-ins happened Friday night, according to officials, with one reported on Barnard Ave. and another on Garfield Street. Police believe the suspect(s) entered the homes through unlocked rear windows, including one that was on a second floor.

Though no one was hurt and nothing was reportedly stolen, those living just a few doors down said the break-ins bring back a familiar feeling, since several others have happened in the area before.

To be home when they occur, though, is particularly unnerving.

“You’re downstairs with your kids and you hear someone rummaging around… that’s nerve-wracking to say the least,” said resident Paul Doucette. “You know, it’s home. That’s tough. If you’ve gone away and they break in, that’s one thing…”

“It’s too bad there is aggression and break-ins,” said resident Christine Arbeil. “It’s really not the spirit of the neighborhood. We are extremely fortunate.”

Police are still investigating the incidents and are asking for neighbors to keep a look out, and that if anyone on either streets have home surveillance video, to review it and report anything out of the ordinary to the department.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)