NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WHDH) - NASA’s latest rocket launch was visible from part of southern New England Tuesday night.

The Antares rocket lifted off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia bound for the International Space Station where it will deliver science, supplies and snacks. NASA shared video of the launch on social media, showing the rocket lighting up the night sky around the launch site around 8:30 p.m.

Photos taken from Scarborough Beach in Rhode Island and shared with 7NEWS then captured the rocket’s ascent moments after launch.

The rocket launched on Tuesday is scheduled to rendezvous with the International Space Station on Friday afternoon.

Upcoming launches from Wallops include two sounding rockets set to take off on suborbital flights on Aug. 15.

