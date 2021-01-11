BOSTON (WHDH) - People looking for the best place to raise a healthy and stable family may want to check out Massachusetts.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of family-friendliness, ranging from median annual family income to housing affordability, and found that Mass. is the best state to raise a family.

The Bay State boasted the fourth-lowest infant mortality rate, the 10th-highest median annual family income (adjusted for cost of living), the 11th-lowest separation and divorce rate, and the 12th-lowest percentage of families in poverty, according to the study.

Other New England states also ranked among the best places to raise a family, including Vermont (5), New Hampshire (6), and Connecticut (9).

The worst place to raise a family is reportedly New Mexico, followed by Mississippi, West Virginia, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)