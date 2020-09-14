(WHDH) — Massachusetts was named the most vaccinated state in 2020 as the race for a coronavirus vaccine continues.

WalletHub examined the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 categories, ranging from share of vaccinated children to share of people without health insurance, and discovered that Massachusetts ranked first overall.

The Bay State boasts the highest influenza vaccination rate in children aged 6 months to 17 years old, the study found. This comes after state health officials required the flu vaccine for all children 6 months of age or older who are attending Massachusetts child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, colleges and universities.

Massachusetts also reportedly had the second-highest share of teenagers aged 13 to 17 years old with men ACWY vaccination, and the fourth-highest share of teenagers aged 13 to 17 years old with up-to-date HPV vaccination.

The Bay State ranked second for highest flu vaccination coverage among adults and fourth for the highest share of children 19 to 35 months old living in poverty with combined seven vaccine series.

In addition to those high rankings, Massachusetts came in first for lowest share of civilian non-institutionalized population without health insurance coverage.

Other New England states had high vaccination rates, including Vermont, which placed second overall, and New Hampshire, which came in third overall.

Rhode Island ranked fifth overall, Maine 11th and Connecticut 13th.

