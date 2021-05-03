BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Massachusetts may have a bad reputation on the road but a recent study named the Bay State as having some of the best drivers in the country.

Chicago-based law firm Friend, Levinson & Turner, LTD ranked which states have the best drivers based on total accident fatalities, driving under the influence arrests, percentage of uninsured drivers, population of citizens above driving age, and Google keyword research for terms such as “get out of a ticket” and “car accident lawyer.”

New York ranked the best overall with the second-lowest fatality rate in the country and 84 percent of drivers insured.

Massachusetts came in second with the lowest fatality rate in the country and average-to-low rates of DUI-related arrests, the study found.

Pennsylvania took the third spot, and Connecticut, Illinois, and Virginia tied for fourth.

New Mexico has the worst drivers in the United States, according to the study, followed by Arkansas, Alabama, Wyoming, and Montana.

