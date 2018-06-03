WEBSTER, Mass. (WHDH) – A teenager died Saturday night after going under the water at Webster Lake, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said. Authorities have identified the victim as Christensen G. Agnant, 18, of Worcester.

Police received a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. Saturday that a young man had gone under the water near the Lakeside boat ramp and several people were trying to find him.

Several rescue attempts made by the teens were unsuccessful, according to the DA’s office, and at one point an off-duty officer dove in to help in the search.

Fire officials and police took over, found the victim, and brought him to the shore. Agnant was transported to Harrington Hospital where he later died.

Agnant’s sister said her brother was incredibly bright, driven, and kind. “He was nice to everybody and he was the only person I could talk to,” she said.

The teen’s family held visiting hours Sunday for close friends and other family members. They expressed their gratitude to the community for showing their support.

Agnant was a recent graduate of South High Community School in Worcester. Grief counselors will be available for students and teachers at the high school on Monday.

The DA’s office said Agnant and several other teens were at a high school graduation party nearby and had gone to Lakeside Beach.

Family and friends in Worcester gather tonight to remember Christensen Agnant. The 18-year-old South High Community School student drowned last night at Webster Lake just shortly after graduating. More tonight #7News pic.twitter.com/cfS3oksZGg — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) June 3, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)