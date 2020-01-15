BOSTON (WHDH) - The recently retired Fairmont Copley Plaza canine ambassador has passed away.

Carly Copley served as the hotel’s canine ambassador for six years, celebrating her retirement and ninth birthday last month.

“She has been part of our Fairmont family since 2013, and although we are deeply saddened by this loss, we hope everyone will join us in celebrating her memory and the special role she played in our lives, and the lives of our guests,” the Fairmont Copley Plaza wrote on Facebook.

Cori Copley, who took over the position of canine ambassador, wrote on Instagram, “I’m so sad to share that my best fur-friend and former Canine Ambassador at the hotel, Carly Copley, has passed away. I will honor her legacy by continuing to proudly serve in her pawsteps, providing lovable service to all who visit.”

Carly leaves behind her handler, doorman Michael Eades, along with his wife and two children.

Anyone wishing to send a condolence card to Carly’s family can mail them to the hotel at:

Fairmont Copley Plaza

ATTN: Front Office

138 St. James Avenue

Boston, MA 02116

Donations can also be made in Carly’s name to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, which is the organization that she was adopted from.

