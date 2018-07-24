Recently retired Winchendon fire chief, girlfriend seriously injured in motorcycle crash

WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials in Winchendon are asking the public to keep recently retired Deputy Fire Chief Ricci Ruschioni and his girlfriend, Terri Gouslin, in their thoughts and prayers as they recover from serious injuries they sustained in a motorcycle accident Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone wishing to send cards or well wishes are asked to send them to the Winchendon Fire Department at 405 Central St., Winchendon, MA 01475.

