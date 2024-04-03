BOSTON (WHDH) - The world’s first recipient of a genetically edited pig kidney was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Wednesday, officials said.

With a joyful crowd comprising his care team and family, Richard ‘Rick’ Slayman, 62, of Weymouth, was officially discharged Mass. General and will continue his recovery at home.

In a statement, Slayman offered his gratitude to those who have offered support during his medical journey.

“This moment – leaving the hospital today with one of the cleanest bills of health I’ve had in a long time – is one I wished would come for many years. Now, it’s a reality and one of the happiest moments of my life. I want to thank everyone at Massachusetts General Hospital who cared for me before and after my historic transplant, especially Dr. Williams, Dr. Riella, Dr. Kawai, and the countless nurses who looked after me every day of my stay. The care I received was exceptional and I trust the physicians of the Mass General Brigham health system with my life. I’m excited to resume spending time with my family, friends, and loved ones free from the burden of dialysis that has affected my quality of life for many years. Lastly, I want to thank anyone who has seen my story and sent well-wishes, especially patients waiting for a kidney transplant. Today marks a new beginning not just for me, but for them, as well. My recovery is progressing smoothly and I ask for privacy at this time.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)