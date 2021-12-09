WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Fire Department on Thursday honored firefighter Christopher Roy, who made the ultimate sacrifice three years ago.

The 36-year-old from Shrewsbury died while battling a four-alarm house fire on Lowell Street on Dec. 9, 2018.

“Chris was a gentle giant. He was obviously a big guy, but very kind, very gentle, very family-oriented,” said Worcester Fire Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche. “It’s really significant for us all as a department to get together and recognize and remember the sacrifice that our men made.”

During Thursday’s ceremony, bagpipers played two songs while the dispatch call that would be Roy’s last played from the speakers at Webster Square fire station.

A memorial in honor of Roy was unveiled in 2019, featuring a firefighter’s helmet and axe with the word “perseverance” inscribed on the handle.

