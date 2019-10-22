Recognize this Patriots fan? Police seek help identifying suspected wallet thief

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Natick are turning to the public for help identifying a Patriots fan who allegedly stole a wallet from a store in the town.

The Natick Police Department did not specify where the reported theft took place but said the suspect was caught on surveillance video wearing a Rob Gronkowski jersey.

“If she wasn’t wearing a Gronk shirt, I’d have called this a quarterback sneak because she’s so slick or thinks she was a member of the defense, taking possession of that wallet that isn’t hers,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “We’d love to throw her a flag!”

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Natick Police Department Detective Division at 508-647-9520.

