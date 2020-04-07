Recommended curfew goes into effect in Boston as officials expect surge in coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - The streets of Boston were empty Monday night as the recommended 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew took effect amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Martin Walsh issued new guidelines Sunday, including the recommended curfew for non-essential workers, in an attempt to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

“There’s really no reason for people to be going out at that time of night, unless they’re going to work at an essential business, or getting an emergency something at the store,” he said.

Walsh added that the city is anticipating a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re expecting the surge — the dates they are giving us — between April 10th and April 20th, so over the next two weeks is very important,” he continued.

There is not a statewide curfew but Gov. Charles Baker says he’s on board with what’s happening in Boston.

“We fully support the initiatives and the policies he is pursuing in the City of Boston,” he said.

In addition to the curfew, Boston parks are locked up and the city’s beach parking lots are shut down.

“I mean, I really shouldn’t have to enforce it. There’s a worldwide pandemic going on,” he said. “It’s just for your own safety and health. I mean, I don’t think we should have our police officers out there doing this work. If we have to, they’ll do it.”

