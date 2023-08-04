FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The new centerpiece at Gillette Stadium was unveiled Friday, and it’s breaking records for outdoor sports venues.

The huge screen has been in the works for over a year and a half. The curved radius design measures 370 by 60 feet and is 22,000 square feet.

“It’s over five times the size of the video board it replaced,” said Jim Nolan, chief operating officer of Kraft Sports and Entertainment. “We can show two full images from two different camera angles, as well as statistics and fan engagement. It’s that big.”

It’s a part of a $250 million investment project into the stadium that aims to revolutionize the fan experience.

“So that one to one connection in the ability to use all of the technology that people get when they’re at home in the stadium is something we’re really looking forward to,” said Jen Ferron, chief marketing officer of Kraft Sports and Entertainment.

From concerts to major league games, the goal is to allow fans to be a part of the action while proving to New Englanders that the iconic venue is here to stay.

“Gillette Stadium is going nowhere. We’re not a stadium that is looking to rebuild. This is our home and will remain in our home as we stay for the next 20 years,” Nolan said.

