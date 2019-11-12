Record cold beginning to settle across Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Snowflakes began falling in the Bay State around midday Tuesday, making way for the potential of record-breaking cold.

Rain showers transitioned to snow around noon for Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire. Boston began seeing flakes in the early afternoon.

Most of Massachusetts only saw a coating of snow because the ground was too warm for it to stick. Drivers were urged to use caution on wet roads.

The National Weather Service reported that northernmost Maine could get 10 to 14 inches of snow, while parts of central and northern Vermont could see up to a foot of snow.

Lesser amounts are expected in northern New Hampshire, and parts of the western Maine mountains and foothills. Other areas were expected to see a mix of freezing rain and only an inch or two of snow.

The cold air will then move into New England, with wind chills in the single digits for most of the Bay State on Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, the wind chills will climb into the teens causing some flash freeze concerns.

“We’ve been watching the weather all day, we’ll continue to do that into the night, into tomorrow morning,” Jonathan Beder, director of the Plymouth Department of Public Works said. “We know the temperatures are really going to drop early tomorrow into the 20s which is really cold for this time of year.”

Beder said if conditions start to deteriorate, his team is ready to respond.

Worcester and Boston will likely break the coldest high on record with highs projected in the low 30s.

The freezing temps can be especially dangerous for the homeless community.

Shelters around the city are increasing the number of available beds in preparation.

“It was 60 degrees yesterday and a lot of people will be dressed for yesterday’s weather but they’re vulnerable tonight and we want to get people in,” one official said.

Officials say the public has a responsibility as well to look after each other.

Anyone who sees another person in trouble on the streets is urged to call 911.

