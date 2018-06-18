Record heat possible in Boston as temperature, humidity rise

BOSTON (WHDH) - A mixture of high heat and humidity could make it feel like 100 degrees in Boston Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach in the mid-90s for much of Massachusetts, with Boston expecting a high of 93 degrees.

This would come close to breaking the record of 94 degrees set in 1929.

The heat index could reach close to 100 degrees by the afternoon.

A heat advisory is in place for several counties until 6 p.m., including Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Suffolk, Western Norfolk, Central Middlesex County, Eastern Hampden, Southeast Middlesex and Western Essex.

Heat adivosory this afternoon does include Boston. pic.twitter.com/ZNQQwbAwkd — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 18, 2018

An air quality alert has also been issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Hampden and Western Norfolk.

The heat and humidity will be accompanied with a few scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening. Storms northwest of Interstate 495 have the possibility of being strong.

Few scattered storms late afternoon/evening. A few of them could be strong, especially NW of 495. pic.twitter.com/vuBLzR5FHN — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 18, 2018

Highest risk of scattered strong/severe storms this afternoon/evening in New England will favor locations Northwest of 495… One or two may find their way toward eastern Mass. pic.twitter.com/Iwtyy3453I — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 18, 2018

For more information and the latest on conditions in your area, visit our weather page here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)