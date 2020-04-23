Record-high number of coronavirus-related deaths in Mass. reported one day after steady decline in new cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts saw a record-high number of coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, just one day after the state reported a steady decline in new cases.

RELATED: Baker calls Mass. ‘national hot spot for COVID-19 infections,’ announces plan to ‘dramatically’ boost testing

Health experts announced that 221 more people died from the virus, bringing the state’s total to 2,182.

Along with the spike in deaths, the Bay State also saw an increase of new COVID-19 cases.

More than 1,700 new cases were reported Wednesday, breaking a multi-day decline.

Between April 16 and April 21, newly reported cases dropped by an average of 141.2 each day.

There were 2,262 new cases reported on Thursday, 2,221 cases on Friday, 1,970 cases on Saturday, 1,705 cases on Sunday, 1,566 cases on Monday, and 1,556 cases on Tuesday.

Gov. Charlie Baker had told the public Tuesday to be cautious of the declining number of cases, saying that “a few days does not represent a trend.”

He added, “We have said that many times and we have seen the data bounce around over the course of more than a few days.”

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)