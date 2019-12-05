Recount begins for Boston City Council election

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston is ready to recount votes cast for an at-large City Council seat in last month’s election.

Julia Mejia beat Alejandra Saint Guillen by just 8 votes for the last of the four at-large seats, so Saint Guillen called for a recount.

Sealed ballot boxes will be opened and organized today and tomorrow.

The actual counting of the ballots begins Saturday and could last until Monday.

