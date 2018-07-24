TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WHDH) — A group of emergency responders enjoying a meal at an IHOP in New Jersey received a memorable thank you from a recovering addict.

Six volunteers of the Toms River Rescue Squad who went out for breakfast Friday after their shift learned from a restaurant employee that someone had picked up their $77 tab.

“I was pretty much at a loss for words,” EMT Robert Tully said. “I didn’t know what to say or how to act on it.”

The customer wrote on the back of the rescue squad’s receipt, “Thank you for all you do. Have a great day,” and signed it “recovering addict.”

“Addiction is one of the nastiest diseases to watch anyone go through and everyone is so proud that you are taking steps to recover,” Cpl. Keri Murphy said to the anonymous customer.

Members of the rescue squad want that person to know their gesture of kindness will never be forgotten.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)