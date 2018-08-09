BOSTON (WHDH) - New applications for recreational marijuana businesses will be under review Thursday.

The Cannabis Control Commission will be considering seven applications for recreational licenses, including cultivation and retail shop licenses.

The CCC will also discuss the agreements between marijuana businesses and the cities or towns in which they look to operate.

With shops opening soon, state officials are stepping up warnings to motorists about the risks of driving under the influence of marijuana.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced the new public education and enforcement campaign on Wednesday, which asks marijuana users to consider alternatives to driving, such as a designated driver, public transit or ride-hailing services such as Uber or Lyft.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)