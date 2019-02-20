Recreational marijuana sales put on hold at Mass. dispensary due to inventory problem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Recreational marijuana sales at Alternative Therapies Group in Salem have been temporarily put on hold due to inventory data that has become corrupted in the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system, officials said.

“This is preventing us from transferring recreational inventory from our cultivation and product manufacturing facility (or from third-party vendors) into the Salem dispensary,” the dispensary said in a blog post.

The Cannabis Control Commission is said to be working hard to correct the issue but there is no expected timeline for the problem to be resolved.

“We deeply regret that we will not be able to honor recreational customers, even those with scheduled appointments, until further notice,” the dispensary added.

The business will remain open for medical sales.

Alternative Therapies Group opened for recreational sales in December.

It was the first shop to open in Eastern Massachusetts.

