NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission has given a recreational marijuana shop the green light to open on Nantucket as soon as Sunday.

The Green Lady Dispensary Inc. is now allowed to commence product manufacturing and adult-use retail operations as soon as Aug. 11, according to the commission.

Today @MA_Cannabis issued a notice authorizing The Green Lady Dispensary, Inc. in Nantucket to commence product manufacturing and adult-use retail operations in three calendar days (Sunday, 8/11) or later. More information: https://t.co/TDX0ur3jvy — Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (@MA_Cannabis) August 7, 2019

