Recreational marijuana shop in Hudson opens for business Wednesday

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police will be out in full force Wednesday as another Bay State recreational marijuana shop opens for business in Hudson.

Large crowds are expected to flock to Temescal Wellness at 252 Coolidge St., which is a major concern for Hudson Police Chief Michael D. Burks.

Burks says his department will spend the day closely monitoring the flow of traffic in the town to ensure “everything goes as smoothly as possible.”

“Our officers will be actively participating in today’s dispensary opening to ensure that everything goes as smoothly as possible,” he said in a statement. “We’ll also be evaluating the flow of traffic throughout the day to determine whether any modifications may be needed to maintain safety and improve traffic conditions.”

Parking for the shop is located at a satellite lot at 62 Packard St. Customers will be transported via shuttle to the dispensary. Individual drive-up traffic and all walk-up traffic is prohibited until further notice. Parking will also be restricted on nearby streets.

Customers who visit the dispensary will be provided with a ticket when they arrive at the satellite lot, which will be required for entry to the dispensary.

A tent and portable toilets will set up at Temescal’s location.

