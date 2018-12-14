Recreational marijuana shop set to open for business in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wareham are preparing for the start of recreational marijuana sales.

The two is still finalizing the opening date for Verilife, but say that when it does open, there will be a shuttle bus system in place for customers.

Police say people will have to park at Water Wizz, a nearby attraction, and take a shuttle bus to Verilife.

“This area cannot handle a large influx of traffic. The purpose of the shuttles is to alleviate that,” said Wareham Police Lt. John Gerard said. “You won’t be able to walk up and jump in line here.”

Police expect that system to be in place for at least the first month, possibly longer.

